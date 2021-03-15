LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky National Guard is extending its mission at the U.S. Capitol.
Around 70 volunteer members of the Kentucky National Guard will support U.S. Capitol Police in the area through May 23, a decrease from 150 that are currently there.
"The opportunity to come to D.C. and serve is a once in a lifetime chance for many," Army Capt. Joshua Whitfield said. "TF (Task Force) Legion soldiers overwhelmingly rose to the challenges of this mission."
Support was initially called to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.
The 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 123rd Airlife Wing have begun to return to Kentucky after protecting the capitol, along with assisting in the Joint Information Center.
