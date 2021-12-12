LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Kentucky communities who weren't directly affected by the tornadoes that swept through the western part of the commonwealth over the weekend, are coming up with ways to support those who need it.
"I've had goosebumps all afternoon just watching things come into this building," Rhonda Laguna, executive pastor at Northeast Christian Church, said.
Laguna reached out to pastors in Mayfield, some of whom have lost everything, trying to see what the church could do to help.
"Most of them are very tired, to be quite honest a lot of them are still in shock on what's going on," Laguna said. "They're so thankful, they're getting overwhelmed by people wanting to help."