LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of La Grange in Oldham County, Kentucky, held a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The event hosted at the courthouse lawn remembered the service members from Oldham County who died in the line of service. The names of the fallen military members were read, a community band performed and the pledge of allegiance was recited.
Dozens of people gathered for the ceremony.
"We are protected from external enemies by people who've been willing to step up and risk their lives, and in many cases, give their life," Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele said. "That's what we celebrate today."
Many other ceremonies were held across the local area.
A ceremony was held at Waggener High School at a monument that pays tribute to seven men who went to the school in St. Matthews that were killed in the Vietnam War.
Fort Knox hosted its annual cemetery visitation, which wasn't open to the general public this year due to space limitations. Cemeteries were open for families to visit people buried on the post.
The Kentucky National Guard held its annual Memorial Day observance in Frankfort.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.