LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman known for helping Kentuckians through the COVID-19 pandemic was remembered Sunday in Louisville.
Virginia Moore served as an American Sign Language interpreter for Gov. Andy Beshear during regular updates on the pandemic in the state. Moore died in May following complications from heart surgery. Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October 2020, but was cancer free less than a month later and back to work as Beshear's left-hand woman.
The governor called her a "rock of stability and grace during the pandemic," and someone who taught Kentuckians the importance of leading with love and inclusion.
On Sunday, the Muhammad Ali Center held a public memorial for Moore.
Dick Moore, Virginia's older brother, said his sister helped many deaf and hard of hearing people.
"We have all these people here to support Virginia, we want to say thank you for giving her that support," Dick Moore said. "She was always cheery and energetic. Her energy just exploded to everyone in the room. She could attract the whole room."
During the pandemic, Moore brought crucial updates to more than 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in Kentucky and quickly captured hearts across the commonwealth.
A Louisville native, Moore also served as the executive director of the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
