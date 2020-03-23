LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB0 -- More than 30 years after a man was killed in his home, Kentucky State Police said it has the three men responsible.
Curtis Sharon, Shawn Satchwell and Rickey Asher were all arrested Friday after being indicted by a grand jury. They're accused of killing Bernard "Cowboy" Hopkins in March of 1989 in his Gallatin County home.
Sharon is charged with complicity and solicitation of murder. Satchwell is charged with murder. And Asher is charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal facilitation to murder.
