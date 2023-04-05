LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are trying to expand mental health services but still have to figure out funding on the proposal, FOX59 reported Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the House Public Health Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 1. The bill seeks to improve the state's response system for mental health crises.
Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch testified in support of the measure. She said mental health as impacted her family.
"Our daughter often has told us that she is alive today because of the support my husband and I gave her," Crouch said. "What about the parents that can’t get that support?"
The bill passed the Senate unanimously in February and has bipartisan backing. Lawmakers still have to address how much it will be funded.
"I’m concerned because we don’t currently have the money in the bill,” said State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), the bill’s author.
The bill initially allocated $30 million to start proposed services. The funding will now come from the state's two-year budget, which is still being drafted.
