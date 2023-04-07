LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The barge containing methanol, a toxic chemical, was safely removed from the McAlphine Locks and Dam on the Ohio River Friday afternoon.
A number of barges came loose March 28 from a tugboat and got stuck against the dam on the river near downtown Louisville. McBride's Fleet, a tow boat service based in New Albany, Indiana, began salvage operations earlier this week for the damaged barge carrying methanol.
According to a news release, crews pumped methanol from the tank barge into a receiver tank. Salvage experts then determined that enough methanol had been removed to safely pull the barge off the dam structure.
All air and water quality tests continue to show that there's never been detectable methanol in the air or water, officials said.
A dry cargo barge with a load of corn is still stranded on the dam. The recovery efforts on the corn barge are expected to continue this weekend.
