LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin salvage operation work on barges stuck against the McAlpine Locks and Dam on Tuesday.
On March 28, a number of barges came loose from a tugboat and got stuck against the dam on the Ohio River near Louisville.
McBride's Fleet, a tow boat service based in New Albany, will start salvage operations for a damaged barge carrying methanol on Tuesday morning, according to Michael McBride. No methanol has been detected in water and air tests around the area.
McBride said crews will transfer 1,400 tons of methanol from the barge lodged at the dam to another barge. The transfer will take eight to 10 hours, and then crews will work to remove the empty methanol barge and then the other barge, which is filled with corn.
The process is estimated to take two to three days, according to McBride.
Louisville's drinking water continues to to be safe following the barge incident. There has been no impact on local water quality, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services. Since the incident occurred, there have been more than 1,300 air quality samples taken and multiple water samples have been collected daily.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services reported as of 4 p.m. on Monday there has been no evidence of a tank breach or any leaks.
