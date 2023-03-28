LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are responding after several barges came loose on the Ohio River in Louisville.
According to a post by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, 10 of 11 barges came loose from a tug. One of those barges is carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and is "partially submerged" at McAlpine Locks and Dam.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer posted on Facebook that the lock chambers are closed to traffic. Three barges are pinned against the lower damn, the corps said, and one is pinned against the "Louisville and Indiana bridge pier." The others have been recovered since the initial incident.
"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, navigation industry and marine surveyors to start the recovery efforts of the remaining barges," the post said. "The locks will remain closed until the barges on the dam are stabilized."
According to the Kentucky EEC, the nearest water intake is in Henderson, Kentucky. It's not clear what effect, if any, the incident will have on the water supply. It's also not clear if anything has leaked into the river.
According to the National Institutes of Health, methanol is a toxic alcohol used as an industrial solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source. It is described as being flammable, acutely toxic and a health hazard.
"Methanol appears as a colorless, fairly volatile liquid with a faintly sweet pungent odor like that of ethyl alcohol," the agency states. "Completely mixes with water. The vapors are slightly heavier than air and may travel some distance to a source of ignition and flash back. Any accumulation of vapors in confined spaces, such as buildings or sewers, may explode if ignited. Used to make chemicals, to remove water from automotive and aviation fuels, as a solvent for paints and plastics, and as an ingredient in a wide variety of products."
