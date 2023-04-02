LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No methanol has been detected in water and air tests after a number of barges came loose from a tugboat and got stuck against the McAlpine Locks and Dam on March 28.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services reported 341 air quality samples have been taken between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. The tests showed no detections of methanol. There have also been more than 1,000 air quality samples that have resulted in no detections of methanol.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said air and drinking water is safe after the barge accident last week.
There are still two barges with corn and methanol settled against the McAlpine Dam structure on the Ohio River, but officials said there is no evidence of a tank breach or any leaks. Additional heavy salvage equipment arrived on Saturday as crews are working to remove driftwood surrounding the remaining barges.
According to a news release, teams will continue to monitor the air and water quality through the duration of the incident. The complete daily summary is available by clicking here.
