LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're cold outside, your pets probably are too. That's the message from both the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services.
“If you do have outside dogs, we definitely encourage you to bring them inside when it’s this cold out," said Andrea Blair, PR and marketing director for the Kentucky Humane Society.
"Pets are at risk of frostbite, hypothermia, and even death during cold snaps," she said.
Metro Animal Services said control officers tend to receive more calls this time of year. You can call Metro Animal Services at 502-473-7387 if you need assistance or notice an animal outside.
Blair said there are dog breeds that really enjoy being outside in the snow, which is fine, but she said pet owners still need to bring those breeds in overnight to make sure they're warm.
“Our dogs in Kentuckiana are just not used to cold snaps like this," she said.
Blair also said if there are cats that frequently roam your neighborhood, knock on the hood of your car before taking off during the winter. She said cats will often crawl near the engine to keep warm and that can be very dangerous.
