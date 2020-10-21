LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer acquitted of an official misconduct charge is suing the Louisville Metro Police detective who investigated her, claiming she was the victim of "malicious prosecution."
In June 2019, Sharonda Simmons and another Metro Corrections employee were accused of helping an inmate get out of jail early. The women were suspended without pay for six months as a result of the accusations.
A jury acquitted Simmons of a first-degree criminal misconduct charge in December 2019. She is now suing LMPD Detective Jason Vance for compensatory and punitive damages in the case.
Simmons' attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., argues in the lawsuit that his client suffered "damage to her reputation" as well as "humiliation" and "anxiety" as a result of Vance's actions.
"Our client is bringing this lawsuit to ensure others alike do not suffer these intentional acts of officers just deciding to place charges on individuals without thinking about the repercussions," Wimberly Sr. said Wednesday.
Simmons, a jail employee since 2001, has returned to work at Metro Corrections and has received back pay for the time she spent suspended from her job. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the department does not comment on pending litigation.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.