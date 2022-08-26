LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday afternoon after he attempted suicide earlier in the week.
Maj. Darrell Goodlett said that on Monday around 3 p.m., officers found Thomas Bradshaw had attempted suicide at the jail in downtown Louisville.
The officers then began life-saving efforts and he was eventually transported to University Hospital. Bradshaw then died at 12:50 p.m. on Friday.
The death is under investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit and the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.