LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate made a daring escape from Louisville's Hall of Justice on Tuesday using a bed sheet, ladder and garden hose.
A large hole was spotted in an upper floor window of the building, and there was a ladder leaning against the inside of a balcony and what appears to be a hose of some sort that was used by the inmate to rappel from the building to escape.
Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham confirms that inmate Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped through the window. Law enforcement has a warrant for his arrest.
The FBI is also helping in the search. The agency posted on social media that Martinez is wanted on both state and federal warrants. The FBI said Martinez has extensive connections in southern Indiana. If you have info on his location, please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.
Anthony Martinez escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections on September 29. He is wanted on both state and federal warrants. Martinez is considered dangerous. If you have info on his location, please contact the #FBI at 502-263-6000. pic.twitter.com/v22MSHFCyG— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 29, 2020
Martinez has been at Metro Corrections since Feb. 12, 2020 on multiple first degree robbery charges. He was arrested for four bank robberies in the Louisville area, dating back to 2015.
Jail officials said Martinez broke out a fifth floor window and used bed sheets to lower himself down. He then went around to the front of the Hall of Justice and used a garden hose to shimmy down the side of the building near Jefferson Square.
Security at the Hall of Justice said the floor where inmates are transported to court appearances was placed on lockdown indefinitely.
The FOP said security at the jail has been "dangerously low" in the last few months and that reduction in staff "may have had an impact on the security of the jail." When the escape happened, every floor of the jail was operating with half the security they normally would have.
Durham said in the release that an investigation is underway. "Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has ordered an internal investigation into the circumstances that contributed to Inmate Martinez’s unauthorized departure."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.