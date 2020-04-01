LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer last worked a shift on March 24, according to a news release sent by the city Wednesday, and he was tested the next day after experiencing symptoms.
The officer is self-isolating at home, and the jail is working with the Louisville Metro Health & Wellness to find out who all he or she has been in contact with, the news release said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.