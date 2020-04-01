Metro Corrections.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer last worked a shift on March 24, according to a news release sent by the city Wednesday, and he was tested the next day after experiencing symptoms.

The officer is self-isolating at home, and the jail is working with the Louisville Metro Health & Wellness to find out who all he or she has been in contact with, the news release said. 

This story will be updated.

