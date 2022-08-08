LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With many families living paycheck to paycheck, Louisville Metro Council is asking state legislators to help decrease costs of necessities for children and women.
On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer signed two resolutions that call for Kentucky legislators to eliminate the state's sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. Members of Metro Council sponsored the resolution that would eliminate a 6% sales tax on the items.
"Every penny counts when you are counting pennies," Fischer said. "This is especially true when you are trying to fight inflation in every way you can."
Zora's Cradle provides housing, counseling, and other wrap-around services to pre and postnatal moms in Louisville. The maternity program's co-founder Sammie Anderson sees the need of families firsthand for essential items.
"When people come lots of times, we don't have the size [diaper] they need because it goes so fast," Anderson said. "So we have been asking people to donate diapers to Zora's Cradle, so that we can have those for families."
Anderson is supportive of Metro Council's push to eliminate sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. She says diapers and feminine hygiene products aren't considered a luxury.
"As a female, myself and mother who's had a child and using feminine products, as well as diapers or anyone who needs them, it's a necessity," Anderson said. "It's an essential service of support that you need. It's not something that you can go without."
District 7 Councilmember Paula McCraney was a sponsor of the resolution that's intended to put money back into the pockets of families.
"We're trying to eliminate the tax so the burden can be lifted just a little bit off the women and families who have to buy these products," McCraney said.
Fischer said estimates show one child needs around $80 worth of diapers each month, but one in three families in Louisville can't afford that expense.
Fischer said Fortune Magazine reported that women in the United States spend an extra $150 million a year on sales taxes placed on period products, and one in four women have struggled to pay for those products last year.
"I so hope that those taxes are eliminated," Anderson said. "Because those items are a necessity that women, children and families need. It's not something that's ever going to go away."
Although Metro Council passed the resolution, the city doesn't have the power to locally change sales tax. Kentucky legislators can take up the issue at the next session, but similar bills introduced in recent years haven't moved forward.
To donate or learn more about Zora's Cradle, CLICK HERE.
