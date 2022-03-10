LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council's Women's Caucus is partnering with the Metro Office for Women to host a Diaper Drive through March.
Organizers said the drive, which runs through the end of Women's History Month, will benefit the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank — the only diaper bank in Louisville — and help elevate the often "overwhelming burden that lands on women" with diapers costing an average of $80 per month for one child.
The Office for Women said one in three families lack the resources to buy enough diapers for their kids.
"Diapers might sound insignificant, but these donations make a real impact," Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said in a news release Thursday. "This simple act of kindness can have ripple effects on a child's health, a parent's wellbeing, and our city's economic vitality."
The goal of the drive is to remove "barriers to women's full economic and social wellbeing." Organizers said there is a significant need for diapers among Louisville families, and the diaper bank is running low on pull-ups and diapers for newborns, as well as size five and size six diapers.
"Without an adequate supply of diapers, babies are exposed to serious health risks," said Deanna Hornback, founder of St. Bernadette Diaper Bank. "On top of that, babies may not be accepted into daycare without diapers of their own, and that means their caregivers are unable to work."
Hornback said while the diaper bank was able to provide more than 100,000 diapers to 13 different organizations last year, it still wasn't enough to meet requests.
Unopened packages of diapers can be dropped off at City Hall on West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville. Organizers said there will be a red bin on the first floor through the month of March. Donations can also be made to the diaper bank online by clicking here. Checks can also be mailed to the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank at 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY. 40059.
