LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules up for talks in Metro Council take direct aim at businesses making secret agreements.
The ordinance proposed would ban companies that receive more than $50,000 in taxpayer money from entering into a non-disclosure agreement related to sexual assault or harassment with an employee.
The ordinance reads "no covered entity may enter into a settlement agreement that prevents or restricts the disclosure of factual information" in these cases.
It follows the Racing Louisville women's soccer scandal. Investigations into the team revealed NDAs suppressed sexual misconduct by former coach Christy Holly.
The ordinance passed unanimously out of committee and is now heading to the full council.
