LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of a Louisville Metro Council committee heard public input Tuesday about the proposed contract tentatively agreed upon by Louisville Metro Police and the city's police union.
The contract includes 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023, among some other perks. Both city leaders and leadership of the River City Fraternal Order of Police believe the pay increase will help LMPD recruit and retain talented people.
Members of the FOP have already started voting on the proposal, which is why Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey wanted to hold public hearings. Dorsey is chair of the Labor and Economic Development Committee and fought to give the public access to the contract.
"I think it is important that as members of the FOP prepare for a vote ... that they hear the voice of the public that they are protecting," she said.
Eight residence were given three minutes each Tuesday to share any thoughts and concerns about the proposed contract with the committee.
"I asked you to be bold," Nancy Cavalcante said. "Vote no, and send it back, because these contracts continue to allow for the following: They allow for no layoffs, which hinders the divestment from the police department, and limits investment in community services."
Most of the public speakers asked Metro Council members to reject the contract proposal, but at least one person was vocal in his support for LMPD and a pay increase.
Thomas Zoeller started his remarks with a series of questions.
"Who do we rely on daily to see that law and order is maintained? How do we expect and demand this important function of government to be conducted? I'll tell you how: flawlessly and without error and during the most life-threatening circumstances," Zoeller said. "Are you held to the same standards in your daily job and responsibilities?"
Zoeller told members of the council committee to make the right decision and compensate the brave men and women of LMPD.
"I say to those who want to defund the police that we civilians are doing a bad job of curtailing our own criminal behavior," he said. "Again, I'll ask what price do we put on law and order in our city."
The proposed includes a list of reforms which are expected to help guarantee a more accountable police department. Members of the police union have one more week to vote on the contract.
"If they vote to pass it, it will proceed to the Metro Council," Dorsey said. "If they vote it down, it will go back to negotiations with the administration, and we will go through this process again."
There will be another public hearing on Monday, Sept. 20. That is also the last day for members of the FOP to vote on the contract offer.
