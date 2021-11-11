LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has passed an ordinance allowing a Community Violence Intervention Program to expand.
The council met Thursday evening to move forward with a plan to make the city safer using millions of dollars from the federal government.
The ordinance uses money from a second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). It will provide $8 million towards the expansion of the Violence Interrupters program, which takes ex-offenders into the community to provide outreach to help fight crime.
"The truth is, we've got to get the whole community involved in stopping the homicides and shootings that we are having," Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said. "We talk all the time how we can't police our way out of this, and we know with a depleted police force, we sure can't police our way out of this."
Louisville's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) oversees the interrupters, which failed in the past and was defunded amid questions from some council members about whether or not funding the program would be worthwhile as it worked to make city-wide budget cuts.
"That one line item gives me concern, and the administration is on notice that I want to really see and stay on top of these outcomes and make sure we have, we're all talking about accountability, accountability to make sure it's working well," Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said.
When discussing the program in 2019, some council members raised concerns about the program, specifically concerns from community members about the role of the interrupters. Council also learned that the Louisville Metro Police Department was not being notified or consulted when interrupters were hired.
Additionally, it was discovered that one of the nonprofits that was hiring the interrupters, called No More Red Dots, had been suspended for unauthorized purchases and questionable transfers of taxpayer funds.
The program was reintroduced over the summer when Metro Council launched a pilot program in two hard-hit locations.
Also on Thursday, Metro Council approved federal funds for LMPD. The department will be given $6 million for new equipment, such as cameras and increased storage capacity for evidence.
Of the $182 million from the ARP used to address Louisville's most critical issues, almost two quarters of that will go towards public safety.
Nearly $100 million will be divided between premium pay, public health and safety. But even after allocating that money, Metro Council still has $160 million to give out.
Related Stories:
- Louisville leaders consider old strategy to break cycle of violent crime
- Metro Council could slash problem-plagued department that uses ex-cons to prevent crime
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.