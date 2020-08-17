LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Republican members of Louisville Metro Council have filed a resolution expressing no-confidence in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and calling on him to resign, according to a news release.
That resolution was co-sponsored by Minority Caucus Chair Kevin Kramer (R-11), Minority Caucus Vice-Chair Scott Reed (R-16), Councilwoman Marilyn Parker (R-18), Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-19), Councilman Stuart Benson (R-20), Councilman Robin Engel (R-22) and Councilman James Peden (R-23). It is scheduled to receive its first hearing Aug. 20.
The resolution cites what it calls "the actions and inactions" of Fischer, citing what it says is his failure to address Louisville's rising homicide rate as well as allegations of sexual misconduct at Metro Animal Services, TARC and the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer program.
"In the Explorer case, Mayor Fischer failed to acknowledge the problems for years after the wrongdoing was reported, putting additional people in harm's way," the resolution alleges.
The resolution goes on to criticize Fischer's responses to more recent events, including the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee shooting investigations, and the ensuing protests.
It concludes by calling on Fischer to resign as mayor.
"The membership of the Louisville Metro Council believe new leadership in the Mayor's Office is essential to bringing the change that is needed at LMPD, and we believe that the lack of trust that has occurred between our citizens and our government has unfortunately been fostered by the false claims of transparency and accountability by an administration marred by sexual abuse scandals in multiple departments, overtime abuse as well as record high homicide and crime rates within our city," it states.
Those council members are scheduled to hold a news conference about the filing at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
NEWS ALERT: Seven Metro Council Republicans to file a resolution seeking the resignation of @louisvillemayor. They’ll hold a news conference about this at 3:30. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8kXagRIYQO— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 17, 2020
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted his response to the resolution Monday afternoon, calling it, "partisan and divisive political games."
"These are the kind of partisan and divisive political games that have paralyzed Washington, D.C., and it's sad and shameful for Republican council members to bring them here to Louisville," the mayor tweeted. "These are difficult times for all cities in America, ours included, and these challenges are bigger than any one person. As previously said, as Mayor I have responsibility for addressing these challenges and I am deeply sorry for the hurt experienced by so many."
"But now is the time for all elected officials to work together, more than ever, toward common solutions to the ongoing crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic downturn and the calls for racial justice," he added. "That's what I’m doing. Louisville residents deserve no less."
These are the kind of partisan and divisive political games that have paralyzed Washington, D.C., and it’s sad and shameful for Republican council members to bring them here to Louisville. 1/3— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 17, 2020
The move comes several weeks after Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit committee initiated an investigation of the mayor's handling of the Breonna Taylor shooting, the David McAtee shooting and the months of protests that followed.
That investigation, initiated by a unanimous vote in mid-July, isn't about charging officers or others, according to the council members behind it. Instead, council members Brent Ackerson, D-26, and Piagentini, R-19, say it's about holding Fischer's administration accountable.
"The City of Louisville wants to know what's been going on and why," Ackerson said in July.
"There's one theme that I've heard from our constituents is that they don't have answers, and they are absolutely tired of not getting those answers from this administration," Piagentini added. "There's one theme that I've heard from our constituents is that they don't have answers, and they are absolutely tired of not getting those answers from this administration."
But members say the investigation will have some restraint, at least at first.
Worried about jeopardizing the attorney general's and FBI's investigations, the council will examine a safer topic first: Fischer's handling of protests that have happened daily since the end of May.
Ackerson, Piagentini and others have a number of questions they'd like the mayor and the Louisville Metro Police Department to answer.
"Why did you choose to use pepper balls?" Ackerson pondered, referencing measures taken by police in the early days of the protests. "Who made the decision — who made the screw-up to take down these tents and throw them away in the park?"
"In other instances, we don't see them taking enough action, right, in protecting private property. Right? So who's making these decisions and who's leading these officers?" Piagentini added.
During the initial stage of that investigation, council members chose to focus on the response to protests and sought public testimony from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder and Public Safety Chief Amy Hess.
On Aug. 3, the two were expected to testify before Louisville Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee. However, both Schroeder and Hess walked out of the hearing on the advice of attorneys, citing a federal civil rights lawsuit that had been filed by the ACLU the previous week against Metro Government, Fischer, Schroeder and several LMPD officers.
The attorneys argued that testifying before the committee in a public hearing would jeopardize their clients' positions in those lawsuits. Instead, the attorneys said Schroeder and Hess were willing to testify publicly later, or answer the Council's questions immediately behind closed doors in executive session.
