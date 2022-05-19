LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A park in Louisville's Wilder Park neighborhood will soon get the support it desperately needs.
Huston Quin Park, also known as Wilder Park, near Churchill Downs is a place for recreational sports and a spot to keep cool in the hot summer heat.
But according to one Metro councilwoman, it's been trashed and vandalized. Now, she's challenging neighbors to lend a hand.
Huston Quin Park in the Wilder Park neighborhood near Churchill Downs could soon get neighbor support. Metro councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is challenging seven neighbors to help survey, patrol and pick up litter to keep the park safe, clean and kid-friendly. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/S7arwg5zyo— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) May 19, 2022
Amber Fischer said she's lived in the neighborhood for about 18 years and often takes her three kids to the park.
During a trip to the park on Thursday, she was keeping a close eye on her two young daughters Liberty, 5, Justice, 2, and her 16-year-old son, Kristofer.
"There's people in the gazebo and I'm like, yeah, I don't know if I should call 911 cause it looks like he was trying to OD; falling over and everything," she said, covering her eyes.
Fischer said she and her family far too often see trash scattered through the park.
"It's usually very clean, but some days it's not," she said.
Tyler Thrasher, who has lived in the area for five years, said an abandoned garbage can has been in the park for at least a week.
"It would be nice if we could get it out of here," Thrasher said. "There was people up here at the gazebo and they were just sleeping and using that as their luggage."
He said police kicked the people out but the garbage left behind remained.
"It's just been full," said Thrasher.
Now, Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, is working to address these issues and more.
"We want to provide another layer of support to help park staff," George said.
For the first time, she's challenging neighbors to get involved.
"Over the next six weeks, neighbors take one day a week, they go out and pick up a little bit of litter, they note needs in the park, so whether that's graffiti or vandalism, and they talk to people. People in the park that may have extra needs," George said.
The hope is that neighbors who use and love the park will continue to step up, keeping the park safe, clean and kid-friendly.
