LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit launched a new platform to help connect people to the resources they need.
Metro United Way's virtual United Community Care Coordination Center is now open to anyone in Louisville and Jefferson County in partnership with another local nonprofit, The Hope Buss.
MUW said it partnered with the nonprofit because of its "history of identifying urgent needs in our community, especially around food insecurity."
The new center offers direct help with necessities like food, housing, utilities, transportation, educational supports, health care, job services and more.
The nonprofit calls the platform "a game changer" in the community.
"We've always had a 24/7 referral service available to anyone in our region but now people can get immediate, direct access to providers that can help, thanks to the technology of our United Community platform," Adria Johnson, president and CEO of Metro United Way, said in a news release Thursday.
Since the United Community platform launched in 2019, it has connected local service providers to send and receive electronic referrals, address individuals' social needs and improve health, education and financial wellbeing, according to the nonprofit.
To apply, all residents need to do is fill out the Assistance Request Form on the nonprofit's website, here.
