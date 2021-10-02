LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville anti-violence group is trying to expand horizons for community youth by teaching them a new trade.
About a dozen kids and young adults spent their Saturday learning computer coding through a free class held by "Mics Up Guns Down."
"A lot of these kids, they don't really have a whole lot to look forward to, and I'm not just talking about in the community but when it comes to their future," said Daniel Gatch, who works with the group.
"Mics Up Guns Down" hopes to put an end to the violence that's impacting Louisville youth by introducing them to some of the possibilities for their future.
"Our whole main purpose here is to introduce our kids to something different than the streets, to violence," said Pastor Leonard Boyd, who's an organizer with the group.
"I like that they're giving them an opportunity to try something completely different that they may have never heard of," said Taya Cowan, one of the participants in the class.
Cowan and Dahalia Seewright wanted to give the coding class a try, and are glad to see so many young kids getting involved.
"I'm glad we're having classes like this, because when we were growing up you didn't hear too much about it, and it's very good a lot of children are getting out and doing it," said Seewright.
The instructor Trevor Bowling is a friend of the organizers and was excited for a chance to get involved and give back.
"I'm very blessed and I'm hoping I can pass on what I've been taught to these kids," said Bowling. "Because I can guarantee you there's a ton of talent in that room right now."
"Mics Up Guns Down" is pleased with the turnout and plans to host more classes with other types of trades in the future.
"Giving these kids an opportunity to say not only I can make it here, but I can take this skill and make it anywhere, I think it's huge," said Gatch.
