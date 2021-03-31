LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana-based company is recalling some food over salmonella concerns.
Midwestern Pet Foods is pulling 10 of its dog and cat food brands with specific expiration dates.
Those include Canine-X, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian.
The company says some sampling showed it might have salmonella. Retailors nationwide have been told to pull the pet food from their shelves.
No illnesses have been reported so far.
