LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The brains behind the popular Germantown restaurant North of Bourbon are opening a new restaurant in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood.
The new restaurant, Ensō, will open in the fall at 1758 Frankfort Avenue, featuring southern cuisine with Japanese influences.
“We’re going to be playing around with how people think about traditional Southern or Japanese cuisine,” Chef Lawrence Weeks said in a news release on Monday. "Think of a katsu sandwich, but on Parker House rolls.”
The North of Bourbon team of friends were inspired by their connections between New Orleans and Louisville to build the new restaurant. Weeks' menu will feature combinations of his love of Japanese techniques and Southern food. To pair well with the delectable dishes, Japanese-inspired highballs and sakes will be served.
The name Ensō comes from the Zen Circle, a symbol in Buddhism meaning coming full circle. This symbolizes Chef Weeks' return to Louisville, his hometown, after traveling southern kitchens.
