LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing IU student is on Time Magazine list of the most mysterious disappearances.
Lauren Spierer was 20 years old when she disappeared in 2011 after a night out with friends in Bloomington. No one has ever been arrested in the case.
It's number 5 on the list.
Others on the list include: Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 which vanished mid-flight, the notorious criminal known as D-B Cooper, the 1975 disappearance of labor leader, Jimmy Hoffa, and pilot Amelia Earhart.
