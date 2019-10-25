LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a Louisville woman who has been missing since last week.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 25-year-old Shanaira Selden was last heard from on Saturday, Oct. 19.
She is described as a black female, 5'-1" tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
She is missing from the 800 block of West Whitney Avenue, near Bellevue Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.