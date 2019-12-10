LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police are asking the public for help in finding an “endangered” man.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old John Schmidt went missing about 3:30 p.m. Monday in Shepherdsville.
Bullitt County Chief Deputy Col. Marcus Laytham said Schmidt is an older white man who was last seen driving a 2017 grey Honda sedan with the Kentucky tag 513-XGE.
Laytham says he may may be in need of "life-sustaining" medication.
People who see him or know anything about his whereabouts should call their local law enforcement agency, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-955-9878 or Bullitt County Dispatch at 502-955-7480.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.