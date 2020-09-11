LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two missing children.
According to a news release, 8-year-old Carlie-Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples, on Thursday. The children were taken from their home on Grayson Springs Road in Clarkson, Kentucky.
The children were placed in the state's custody just before Maples took them.
"The children are considered to be in danger due to Maples' mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect," the news release states. "If you have any contact or have seen these children or Maples, you are asked to call your local police agency or the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-0303."
