LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Charlestown, Indiana, residents have been dealing with brown water coming out of their pipes for years, but that's about to change.
Indiana American Water, which in 2019 took over the city's utility, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new temporary water filtration system.
The company said the mobile unit will provide some water quality improvement in Charlestown, while a new water treatment facility is built later in 2021.
The new facility is expected to start service sometime in 2022.
