LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana American Water announced Monday it's working on designing a new treatment plant to improve water quality for customers in Charlestown.
Construction on the plant is set to begin this summer and is expected to be complete next year. The company said it will put a temporary filtration unit in place by April to help improve water quality in the meantime.
Charlestown residents have dealt with brown water for years. Indiana American Water took over the city's utility in 2019 and promised to solve the water issues.
