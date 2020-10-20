CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of gallons of water were handed out in Charlestown on Tuesday as the city deals with brown water.
Indiana American Water provided the water to customers as it flushes the city's water mains this month.
Mayor Treva Hodges said she knows it is frustrating, but the flushing is expected to help get rid of the brown water until long-term improvements are completed.
"They're having to flush the system, and it stirs up all the manganese and it gets everything flowing, and we have brown water flowing out of our pipes, and it's been particularly bad lately," Hodges said.
Hodges said Indiana American Water has already invested millions of dollars into the water system since it took over about 1½ years ago. She added that Tuesday's water donation shows that the company is committed to improving the city's water.
