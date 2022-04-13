LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some moms in Louisville are about to be treated to a special night.
In addition to a demanding career, Maegahn Adams is a wife and mother of two children, including a 3-year-old son with special needs.
Henry has DeSanto-Shinawi syndrome, which is an intellectual disability. He's currently under evaluations by doctors in order to begin a new therapy program.
And as a result, Adams' calendar is usually full.
"I think all moms, whether they're at work or at home, have those days where they're stressed and pulling their hair out," she said.
Last year was no different, but one day on her calendar was anything but stressful.
"It was in the front of my mind for a month beforehand," Adams said. "I kept thinking, 'Oh my gosh, Moms’ Night Out is in four weeks,' 'Moms’ Night Out is in three weeks.'
"I was just so excited and so looking forward to it."
Moms' Night Out is an annual event that provides a day of pampering for moms of children with special needs.
TiaLynn Scott, executive director of Louisville nonprofit Critically Loved, said the purpose is to give moms a break. Twice a year, several organizations partner to provide the special day for moms.
"I'm a special needs parent myself," Scott said. "My daughter is 21 years old now, and when she was younger, I got no breaks."
The next Moms' Night Out is Thursday evening at the Down Syndrome of Louisville office on Hurstbourne Parkway.
"We're feeding them or loving on them or having games," said Melanie West, executive director of Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT). "There's going to be crafts and more."
Moms' Night Out is free, but registration is required, and Thursday's event is full.
The event is sponsored by five Louisville organizations. They include FEAT of Louisville, Down Syndrome of Louisville, Critically Loved, Barren Heights and Southeast Christian Church.
If you would like to receive information for a special needs family, volunteer or make a donation, please send an email to: melanie@featoflouisville.org, call FEAT of Louisville at 502-774-0797 or click here.
