LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The monthly night market in downtown Louisville has been canceled for December.
Louisville Downtown Partnership posted on Facebook that the market is canceled due to weather.
The market plans to return in April for a Kentucky Derby-themed event.
"This season has been so fun," the post read. "We want to give a special thanks to Louisville Independent Business Alliance and Crowler Catering for helping us create a unique shopping and vendor experience right in the heart of Downtown Louisville."
The first night market was held back in October. Nearly 30 vendors lined South 4th Street, creating an open street market with food, clothing, art, music and more.
The goal of the night market is to help local businesses coming out of the pandemic reach new customers and to get more people to visit downtown.
