LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hardin County say an Elizabethtown man was under the influence when he refused to pull over for a traffic stop and crashed his moped into a parked car.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on North Mantle Street, near St. James Road, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say they saw 55-year-old Jeffrey Stumpf driving a moped without eye protection. He was also swerving over the center line -- and police initially thought he was swerving to avoid manholes -- but he continued to do so.
Police say they eventually activated their lights and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Stumpf ignored it and blew through a stop sign.
When Stumpf went through additional stop signs, police say they turned on their sirens, but Stumpf still didn't stop. He eventually swerved right and hit a parked car.
According to the arrest report, Stumpf smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech when officers caught up with him. When asked if he had been drinking, he allegedly replied, "not that much."
Stumpf was injured as a result of the crash, and was taken via ambulance to Hardin Memorial Hospital. After being treated, he was taken into custody and transported to the Hardin County Detention Center.
He's charged with five counts of disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, driving without proper eye protection, fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
