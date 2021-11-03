FILE- COVID-19 vaccine shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More locations in the Louisville Metro community will be available for people looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness partnered with multiple in-state organizations to provide residents with whichever COVID-19 vaccine shot they need.

Each location is only open for a limited time on certain days. The clinics also have medical experts available for people to talk to about the COVID-19 vaccines.

No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcomed. Translation services are available and a parent or guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 12 wanting to get the vaccine.

Consent from a parent or guardian can be given for individuals aged 13-17. Dates and locations are below:

Friday, Nov. 5

  • Shelby Park Neighborhood Association and Olmstead Parks Conservancy (Pfizer) For ages 12+
  • Address: 600 E. Oak St. from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Americana Community Center (Pfizer) For ages 12+
  • Address: 4801 Southside Drive from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Genesis United Methodist Church (Pfizer) For ages 12+
  • Address: 300 N. 42nd from 9-10 a.m.
  • Fountain of Life Ministries Church (Pfizer) For ages 12+ 
  • Address: 1234 S. Floyd St. from 1-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8

  • Smoketown Family Wellness Center (Pfizer) For ages 5+ pending CDC approval
  • Address: 706 Hancock St. Suite B100 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Neighborhood House (Pfizer) For ages 12+
  • Address: 201 N. 25th from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

  • Valley Neighborhood Place (Pfizer) For ages 12+
  • Address: 10200 Dixie Hwy from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

  • McDonald’s (Moderna) For ages 18+
  • Address: 7426 S. 3rd St. from 2-4 p.m.

Additional vaccine locations can be found online or by calling the Lou Health COVID Helpline at 502-912-8598.

