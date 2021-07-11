LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free adoption event this weekend provided homes to more than 100 pets.
As part of the national "Empty the Shelters" event, Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) offered free adoptions for dogs and cats at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.
Every adoption includes a spay or neuter, a microchip and vaccinations. Adopters received a free, one-year pet license after a donation from Friends of Metro Animal Services.
Toward the end of the event, the final two felines were adopted, a cat and kitten.
"We still have over a 100 kittens on foster right now and they are just waiting to get old enough so we will definitely have more of those in the next couple weeks," Allen Gerlach with Louisville Metro Animal Services said.
Gerlach says several dogs need homes too.
The long-stay VIP champions program promotes dogs and cats that have been in the shelter 30 days or longer. The long-stay animals are mostly adult, large breed dogs who are often overlooked by potential adopters in favor of younger and small breed dogs.
"We are really trying to sponsor the ones that are still here, which would include their free adoption," Gerlach said. "You get a harness, a crate and all of their vaccinations paid for, for three years and ongoing pet checkups, everything that we can do to set you up with a dog."
LMAS has been no-kill shelter for over four years, according to Gerlach, meaning they didn't euthanize any animals because of time or space.
"It's very important for us to push these animals through as quickly as possible," Gerlach said. "These are Jefferson County's homeless pets. These animals all need a home and we do everything we can here at the shelter to prevent euthanasia and we've been going strong."
According to Teeya Barnes, with Louisville Metro Animal Services, 108 pets were adopted during the event. Only one dog remained in the shelter when it closed at 6 p.m.
To see adoptable pets, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Metro Animal Services waives redemption fees in July
- Animal shelters expecting intake increase following Fourth of July weekend
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.