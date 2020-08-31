LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $500,000 worth of Louis Vuitton bags were seized in Louisville early Monday morning.
According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville inspecting a package at UPS Worldport found the bags. An import specialist later confirmed the 204 bags were counterfeit. If the bags were real, they would have been worth $583,440, according to officers.
“As e-commerce grows at an extraordinary rate, our officers are working hard to identify threats and shut down illicit suppliers,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville.
The packages were being shipped from Dubai to a home in Brooklyn, New York.
