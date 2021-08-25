LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Nile virus was discovered in mosquitos in southern Indiana.
The Clark County Health Department said a mosquito sample tested positive July 26 in Jeffersonville, the first time that's happened this year, and the area will be treated.
There have not been any cases of West Nile found in humans this season in the entire state of Indiana.
This isn't unusual, but the health department said it's a good reminder to protect yourself. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness released the following tips on how to avoid mosquitoes around you and your home:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.
