LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in four more Louisville zip codes.
In a news release Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it identified cases in mosquitoes in 40203, 40206, 40208 and 40210. Those are areas including parts of downtown, west Louisville, the Algonquin and Taylor-Berry neighborhoods, Clifton and Crescent Hill.
Infected mosquitoes were previously found in four other zip codes including 40205, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
Fogging operations are planned Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, in neighborhoods around Churchill Downs, Iroquois, Old Louisville and Irish Hill.
Infected mosquitoes aren't unusual this time of year, but officials said residents should take proper precautions. That includes wearing insect repellent while outdoors and removing any standing water near homes. People are also advised to wear long sleeves and pants when possible and to be extra careful during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk.
To see if your area has been or will be fogged, click here or call 574-6641. To report mosquitoes in your area, call 311 or 574-5000.
No human cases of West Nile have been reported this year in Louisville. None were reported in 2020, either. Two cases and one death from West Nile were reported in the city in 2019.
The health department released the following tips on how to avoid mosquitoes around you and your home:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.
