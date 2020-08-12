LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say fogging operations have begun after mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been discovered in two Louisville ZIP codes.
According to a news release from Metro Louisville, those ZIP codes are 40202 and 40204.
The infected mosquitoes were discovered in surveillance traps set by the Department of Public Health and Wellness.
"West Nile infected mosquitoes are not unusual for this time of year," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, chief health strategist and director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "Being outdoors is great for our wellbeing, and with COVID-19 widespread in our community it's less risky than being indoors. Enjoy the outdoors, but take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellent if you go outside and remove standing water around your home."
No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville so far this year. In 2019, there were eight human cases (including one death). In 2018, there were four human cases (and no deaths).
Also Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties in the areas of Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend.
