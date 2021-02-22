LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most of the boats destroyed in a fire Friday morning at a southern Indiana marina are now at the bottom of Patoka Lake.
Seven of the 11 boats destroyed by a fire Friday at Hoosier Hills Marina ended up sinking, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Joe Haywood. It will take several weeks to get them all out of the water.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was first reported in a live video at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, on the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page.
In total, 22 boats were damaged.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown and under investigation by the Indiana state fire marshal.
The marina and Lick Fork State Recreational Area are closed until further notice, according to a post Saturday on the Patoka Lake Facebook page.
Haywood, however, told WDRB News he believed some of the owners of the boats that were damaged would be allowed to come out to the marina Monday to survey their property.
