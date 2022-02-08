LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who's been missing for more than a year was arrested in Kansas, along with her boyfriend.
According to online jail documents, Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill were booked into the Thomas County Sheriff's Office in Kolby, Kansas, on Sunday.
Capt. Blake Lisby of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the pair were arrested on a Shelby County warrant for a charge of Custodial Interference.
Catherine's daughter, 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, has not been seen since Christmas Eve of 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office asked for the public's help to locate Serenity.
Catherine has not been cooperative with the missing person's investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Brad Davis, Serenity's grandfather, said he was the one who recently filed the missing person's report with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Serenity is described as a white 4-year-old with blond hair, blue eyes and a possible birth mark on her stomach.
Anyone with any information about where Serenity might be is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 501 Main St., Suite 8 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
The phone number to reach the sheriff's office is 502-633-4324.
The phone number for Shelby County dispatchers is 502-633-2323.
