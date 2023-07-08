LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Engines were revving and the chrome was polished Saturday afternoon, all for a good cause.
The fourth annual Iron Legacy MC Kentucky State Dream Ride took place at Northeast Christian Church.
The money from registered motorcycle riders benefits the the Special Olympics and its athletes. There was poker hands, and Bug Targets.
This is part of the club's national charity fundraiser.
"It's a great opportunity for these kids so that is why we put on these rides and things that we do so we can raise money and hopefully help somebody out," a motorcyclist said.
All the money raised in the club is presented in a check during the national event in August.
