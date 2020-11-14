LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Cane Run Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Cane Run Road near Hartlage Court, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Witnesses told police that a male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Cane Run Road when a car pulled out from Hartlage Court and collided with the man while attempting to turn onto Cane Run Road.
The motorcyclist, whose age was not immediately provided, was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said.
The driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, was not injured, according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, Smiley does not anticipate charges will be brought against the driver.
