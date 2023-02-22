Fatal motorcycle crash near Fort Knox - 2-21-2023.png

Kentucky State Police said Jeffrey Barnes, 63, of Vine Grove was driving a Harley-Davidson on Bullion Boulevard near Innovation Way, when he crashed. He died at the scene. Feb. 21, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Hardin County near Fort Knox.

In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said Jeffrey Barnes, 63, of Vine Grove, was driving a Harley-Davidson on Bullion Boulevard near Innovation Way around 7:15 p.m.

Police said Barnes went into the median before hitting a concrete drainage ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

KSP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags