LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Hardin County near Fort Knox.
In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said Jeffrey Barnes, 63, of Vine Grove, was driving a Harley-Davidson on Bullion Boulevard near Innovation Way around 7:15 p.m.
Police said Barnes went into the median before hitting a concrete drainage ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
KSP is investigating the crash.
