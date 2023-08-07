LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed a home in Mount Vernon early Monday morning.
Mount Vernon Fire Department crews were dispatched just after midnight to a single family home on Maple Grove Road. By the time fire crews arrived, intense flames had engulfed the entire home.
Owners said they went to town and saw the fire when they got back.
No one was injured, but seven dogs and four birds were lost in the fire.
Mount Vernon Fire Department said homeowners have requested an investigation into the cause of the fire.
