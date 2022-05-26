LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation partnered with Metro Council to schedule several movie nights this spring and summer at Iroquois Amphitheater.
And the first event is Friday evening.
Gates to the amphitheater open at 7:30 p.m., and the movies starts at 8 p.m. Below are the dates and movies:
- May 27: Jungle Cruise
- June 6: Respect
- June 13: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- June 20: Grease
- June 27: Jaws
Concessions will be available, and the movie night is free.
