LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of 26th Street between West Main and Slevin streets in the Portland neighborhood is closed for emergency repair work, Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said Monday.
According to MSD, crews found that a sewer pipe under 26th Street is partially blocked with debris and severely deteriorated in several areas.
John Scott has owned Louisville Thrift Store for more than 13 years. He says the construction prevents people from driving by his store and stopping to go in.
“We get a lot of our business by people driving by. We'll put stuff out front, we'll put stuff on the back lot, and I don't have that anymore,” said Scott, who has been closing early for the last three weeks. His four employees are down to working one day a week.
Detour signs have been placed along with local access for businesses and residents.
In a news release, MSD said repair work will take place from inside the pipe as debris like rocks, dirt, sand and bricks will be removed from the sewer constructed from 1871 to 1875. A pump-around was placed to continue sewer service during the repair.
Scott closed his store for several months during the pandemic. He tells WDRB News he doesn’t think he will be able to stay open for much longer and may have to close for good.
“I really don't know where I am going to be in two weeks, I really don't. because, like I said, utility bills, I have landlord, I have all these payments and no money,” Scott said.
Since its opening, the store has hosted holiday parties every year for kids and families in the neighborhood. Seeing those events end is what Scott says would be the most painful.
“It really hurts to not be open, not to be able to help the people of Portland, and those are the things I enjoy doing,” he said.
Some of those who live near the construction have not even taken their trash to the designated parts of the road because they could not maneuver bins around the pipes in the road. Some bins have been overflowing with trash for nearly three weeks.
Scott is looking forward to the project being done — but has doubts he will still be in business when it is.
“I am on my last straw, I don't know what else to do,” Scott said.
MSD tells WDRB News it’s creating signs for Scott’s business alerting drivers the thrift store is open during construction.
Construction is scheduled to last three months.
MSD said the rehabilitation work will continue into the fall.
